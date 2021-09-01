OSDH: 33 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,500 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 33 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 554,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,538 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 31.

At this point, officials believe there are 22,432 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,199 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,566 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 41 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.