OSDH: 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Oklahoma

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second day in a row, health officials are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 542,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,338 cases since Thursday, Aug. 26.

At this point, officials believe there are 22,426 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,074 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 1,602 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 60 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.