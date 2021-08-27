OSDH: 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second day in a row, health officials are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 542,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 3,338 cases since Thursday, Aug. 26.
At this point, officials believe there are 22,426 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,074 deaths as of Friday.
Officials say there were 1,602 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 60 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.