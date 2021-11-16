OSDH: 345 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say Oklahoma has seen 345 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 655,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 345 cases since Monday, Nov. 15.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,022 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,690 deaths as of Tuesday. Officials say that’s 15 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 410 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.38 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.