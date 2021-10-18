OSDH: 3,571 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they believe the number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma is dropping.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 635,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,571 cases since Friday, Oct. 15. Officials say there were 1,148 cases on Saturday, and 1,037 cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,432 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,826 deaths as of Thursday. No new death data was released on Monday.

Officials say there were 741 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.27 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.92 million have completed the series.