OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders are reporting 378 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,009,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 378 cases since Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,578 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,079 deaths as of

Tuesday. That’s an increase of 23 deaths since Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,129 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 59 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.