OSDH: 386 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials say there were 386 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 661,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 386 cases since Monday, Nov. 22.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,357 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,814 deaths as of Tuesday. Officials say that’s 7 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 430 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 13 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.4 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.