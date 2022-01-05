OSDH: 3,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

A typo in the original version has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say almost 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 724,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,914 new cases since Tuesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 30,090 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,539 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 27 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,035 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 27 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

