OSDH: 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Oklahoma

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 539,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,152 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 25.

At this point, officials believe there are 21,584 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,044 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,607 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 64 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.05 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.68 million have completed the series.