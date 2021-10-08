OSDH: 445 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in Oklahoma

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The health department is reporting 445 new COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma and 20 additional deaths.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 622,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 445 cases since Thursday, Oct. 7.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,418 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,616 deaths as of Friday. That’s an increase of 20 deaths since Thursday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 881 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 28 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.25 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.90 million have completed the series.