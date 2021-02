OSDH: 48 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma; many cases delayed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say delayed reporting has led to a dramatic jump in the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 409,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,677 cases or a 0.4% increase.

There were 48 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,948.

Officials say a majority of the deaths are from November due to delayed reporting by facilities or additional time it took to investigate the cases.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

Right now, officials say there are 872 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 587,820 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 157,679 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,006 (21 deaths) (2,721 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,131 (5 deaths) (1,089 recovered)

Atoka: 1,710 (10 deaths) (1,622 recovered)

Beaver: 398 (6 deaths) (375 recovered)

Beckham: 2,647 (34 deaths) (2,452 recovered)

Blaine: 967 (7 deaths) (879 recovered)

Bryan: 5,634 (51 deaths) (5,161 recovered)

Caddo: 3,714 (52 deaths) (3,449 recovered)

Canadian: 15,192 (81 deaths) (14,434 recovered)

Carter: 5,466 (41 deaths) (4,967 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,256 (38 deaths) (4,845 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,508 (13 deaths) (1,394 recovered)

Cimarron: 123 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Cleveland: 27,584 (246 deaths) (25,599 recovered)

Coal: 669 (12 deaths) (606 recovered)

Comanche: 11,317 (123 deaths) (10,295 recovered)

Cotton: 621 (13 deaths) (560 recovered)

Craig: 1,862 (10 deaths) (1,776 recovered)

Creek: 6,235 (106 deaths) (5,754 recovered)

Custer: 3,905 (63 deaths) (3,695 recovered)

Delaware: 4,229 (59 deaths) (3,965 recovered)

Dewey: 520 (5 deaths) (489 recovered)

Ellis: 343 (1 death) (327 recovered)

Garfield: 7,305 (65 deaths) (6,891 recovered)

Garvin: 3,369 (41 deaths) (3,143 recovered)

Grady: 5,488 (66 deaths) (5,139 recovered)

Grant: 519 (7 deaths) (491 recovered)

Greer: 505 (16 deaths) (444 recovered)

Harmon: 277 (1 death) (246 recovered)

Harper: 401 (3 deaths) (384 recovered)

Haskell: 1,184 (9 deaths) (1,102 recovered)

Hughes: 1,122 (16 deaths) (1,019 recovered)

Jackson: 2,810 (43 deaths) (2,624 recovered)

Jefferson: 659 (7 deaths) (621 recovered)

Johnston: 1,272 (17 deaths) (1,154 recovered)

Kay: 4,984(67 deaths) (4,648 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,915 (21 deaths) (1,818 recovered)

Kiowa: 765 (13 deaths) (700 recovered)

Latimer: 777 (8 deaths) (726 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,124 (42 deaths) (4,835 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,947 (49 deaths) (2,744 recovered)

Logan: 3,814 (26 deaths) (3,534 recovered)

Love: 1,399 (8 deaths) (1,327 recovered)

Major: 928 (8 deaths) (877 recovered)

Marshall: 1,802 (12 deaths) (1,668 recovered)

Mayes: 3,795 (35 deaths) (3,487 recovered)

McClain: 4,916 (43 deaths) (4,543 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,647 (60 deaths) (3,318 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,861 (32 deaths) (1,733 recovered)

Murray: 1,853 (20 deaths) (1,697 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,915 (89 deaths) (8,119 recovered)

Noble: 1,302 (10 deaths) (1,208 recovered)

Nowata: 1,048 (15 deaths) (965 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,726 (18 deaths) (1,636 recovered)

Oklahoma: 78,215 (644 deaths) (73,538 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,520 (39 deaths) (3,302 recovered)

Osage: 4,303 (41 deaths) (4,020 recovered)

Other: 13 (4 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,526 (39 deaths) (3,367 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,575 (28 deaths) (1,454 recovered)

Payne: 8,146 (44 deaths) (7,736 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,297 (32 deaths) (4,031 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,737 (42 deaths) (4,347 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,534 (63 deaths) (7,057 recovered)

Pushmataha: 951 (13 deaths) (873 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (7 deaths) (353 recovered)

Rogers: 9,631 (108 deaths) (9,007 recovered)

Seminole: 2,690 (31 deaths) (2,453 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,714 (28 deaths) (3,476 recovered)

Stephens: 4,523 (57 deaths) (4,222 recovered)

Texas: 3,384 (22 deaths) (3,259 recovered)

Tillman: 729 (14 deaths) (674 recovered)

Tulsa: 67,930 (644 deaths) (63,745 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,416 (76 deaths) (6,848 recovered)

Washington: 4,474 (79 deaths) (4,131 recovered)

Washita: 1,033 (7 deaths) (973 recovered)

Woods: 1,171 (10 deaths) (1,122 recovered)

Woodward: 3,043 (15 deaths) (2,939 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 23,111 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 382,342 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.