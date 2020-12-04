OSDH: 4,800 new COVID-19 cases blamed on system backlog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say a backlog of new coronavirus cases has resulted in a a sudden spike on Friday’s reporting data.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 208,875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 4,827 cases, or a 2.4% increase.

Officials say the sharp increase of new cases is the result of an issue with the PHIDDO reporting system, which resulted in a number of cases being backlogged until Friday. The department says case levels should have been around 3,000 per day for Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

There were 24 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,860.

“As a reminder, the daily case number never represents a pure one-day increase, as reports of new cases come in from all over the state and therefore are staggered over multiple days. The 7-day rolling average provides a more representative trendline for COVID-19 cases in the state. Today’s 7-day average is 2,551 cases. That said, I want to be clear about the urgency of the situation. These totals are far too high. This is a pandemic and we must not grow weary of protecting ourselves, our family and our communities. While we anticipated a rise in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday, this is of no comfort to the families that are impacted by this highly contagious virus. My heart goes out to the growing number of Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19, as well as to our healthcare professionals who are putting themselves at risk and working around the clock. As we approach the rest of the holiday season, I urge you to think of your families and your neighbors. Please follow the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet apart from others. And while it’s natural to want to gather with loved ones during the holidays, I ask that you consider alternate options this year for the safety of your families and communities. Consider reducing the size of your gatherings, asking guests to follow the three W’s, or having a virtual gathering this year with loved ones who live out of town or in separate households.” Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye

Right now, officials say there are 1,608 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,294 (13 deaths) (1,057 recovered)

Alfalfa: 406 (1 death) (344 recovered)

Atoka: 905 (1 death) (807 recovered)

Beaver: 226 (2 deaths) (174 recovered)

Beckham: 1,434 (17 deaths) (1,242 recovered)

Blaine: 447 (2 deaths) (348 recovered)

Bryan: 2,952 (24 deaths) (2,574 recovered)

Caddo: 2,091 (34 deaths) (1,659 recovered)

Canadian: 7,479 (34 deaths) (6,467 recovered)

Carter: 1,810 (15 deaths) (1,500 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,453 (11 deaths) (2,014 recovered)

Choctaw: 740 (4 deaths) (646 recovered)

Cimarron: 82 (70 recovered)

Cleveland: 13,814 (131 deaths) (11,670 recovered)

Coal: 330 (2 deaths) (291 recovered)

Comanche: 5,171 (35 deaths) (4,307 recovered)

Cotton: 279 (4 deaths) (194 recovered)

Craig: 1,000 (3 deaths) (861 recovered)

Creek: 2,856 (52 deaths) (2,428 recovered)

Custer: 2,198 (17 deaths) (1,821 recovered)

Delaware: 2,030 (39 deaths) (1,744 recovered)

Dewey: 268 (1 death) (198 recovered)

Ellis: 233 (169 recovered)

Garfield: 4,168 (37 deaths) (3,565 recovered)

Garvin: 1,671 (17 deaths) (1,465 recovered)

Grady: 2,916 (23 deaths) (2,473 recovered)

Grant: 227 (5 deaths) (195 recovered)

Greer: 287 (8 deaths) (235 recovered)

Harmon: 132 (97 recovered)

Harper: 261 (2 deaths) (187 recovered)

Haskell: 658 (7 deaths) (598 recovered)

Hughes: 623 (8 deaths) (560 recovered)

Jackson: 1,966 (35 deaths) (1,703 recovered)

Jefferson: 246 (2 death) (188 recovered)

Johnston: 559 (5 deaths) (483 recovered)

Kay: 2,032 (26 deaths) (1,654 recovered)

Kingfisher: 962 (7 deaths) (846 recovered)

Kiowa: 408 (7 deaths) (308 recovered)

Latimer: 319 (4 deaths) (292 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,590 (27 deaths) (2,308 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,459 (26 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

Logan: 1,673 (4 deaths) (1,316 recovered)

Love: 643 (1 death) (557 recovered)

Major: 551 (4 deaths) (440 recovered)

Marshall: 816 (4 deaths) (703 recovered)

Mayes: 1,726 (21 deaths) (1,427 recovered)

McClain: 2,628 (17 deaths) (2,229 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,351 (46 deaths) (2,102 recovered)

McIntosh: 875 (13 deaths) (755 recovered)

Murray: 694 (6 deaths) (572 recovered)

Muskogee: 4,495 (34 deaths) (3,793 recovered)

Noble: 590 (4 deaths) (479 recovered)

Nowata: 453 (5 deaths) (379 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,074 (14 deaths) (981 recovered)

Oklahoma: 42,872 (320 deaths) (35,781 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,882 (22 deaths) (1,629 recovered)

Osage: 2,132 (19 deaths) (1,874 recovered)

Other: 71 (31 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,864 (24 deaths) (1,626 recovered)

Pawnee: 633 (9 deaths) (553 recovered)

Payne: 4,468 (21 deaths) (3,990 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,988 (21 deaths) (1,782 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,105 (15 deaths) (1,776 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 3,871 (23 deaths) (3,229 recovered)

Pushmataha: 431 (6 deaths) (396 recovered)

Roger Mills: 187 (5 deaths) (130 recovered)

Rogers: 4,399 (68 deaths) (3,720 recovered)

Seminole: 1,301 (12 deaths) (1,131 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,881 (14 deaths) (1,685 recovered)

Stephens: 1,868 (19 deaths) (1,465 recovered)

Texas: 2,511 (13 deaths) (2,274 recovered)

Tillman: 375 (7 deaths) (291 recovered)

Tulsa: 35,243 (284 deaths) (30,416 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,977 (37 deaths) (2,617 recovered)

Washington: 2,165 (49 deaths) (1,865 recovered)

Washita: 497 (2 deaths) (370 recovered)

Woods: 587 (1 death) (443 recovered)

Woodward: 2,016 (8 deaths) (1,796 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 29,451 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 177,564 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

