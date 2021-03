OSDH: 50 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are reporting 50 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 424,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 380 cases or a 0.1% increase.

There were 50 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,478.

Officials say 2 of the newly reported deaths occurred in February, while 47 of them occurred in January.

At this point, officials say there are 528 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 546,004 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 293,397 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,096 (24 deaths) (2,929 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,148 (5 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Atoka: 1,766 (12 deaths) (1,700 recovered)

Beaver: 440 (6 deaths) (415 recovered)

Beckham: 2,708 (37 deaths) (2,582 recovered)

Blaine: 996 (8 deaths) (954 recovered)

Bryan: 5,911 (55 deaths) (5,574 recovered)

Caddo: 3,811 (56 deaths) (3,608 recovered)

Canadian: 15,885 (95 deaths) (15,409 recovered)

Carter: 5,728 (60 deaths) (5,453 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,419 (43 deaths) (5,135 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,553 (14 deaths) (1,466 recovered)

Cimarron: 176 (1 death) (170 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,727 (273 deaths) (27,427 recovered)

Coal: 683 (14 deaths) (651 recovered)

Comanche: 12,053 (135 deaths) (11,322 recovered)

Cotton: 651 (13 deaths) (600 recovered)

Craig: 1,892 (11 deaths) (1,825 recovered)

Creek: 6,538 (117 deaths) (6,263 recovered)

Custer: 4,003 (70 deaths) (3,842 recovered)

Delaware: 4,372 (62 deaths) (4,183 recovered)

Dewey: 534 (6 deaths) (508 recovered)

Ellis: 350 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,588 (78 deaths) (7,299 recovered)

Garvin: 3,469 (52 deaths) (3,304 recovered)

Grady: 5,647 (76 deaths) (5,427 recovered)

Grant: 535 (7 deaths) (520 recovered)

Greer: 532 (17 deaths) (503 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (268 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (392 recovered)

Haskell: 1,214 (10 deaths) (1,149 recovered)

Hughes: 1,159 (17 deaths) (1,084 recovered)

Jackson: 2,918 (44 deaths) (2,752 recovered)

Jefferson: 672 (11 deaths) (645 recovered)

Johnston: 1,329 (20 deaths) (1,254 recovered)

Kay: 5,084 (80 deaths) (4,849 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,987 (24 deaths) (1,908 recovered)

Kiowa: 789 (16 deaths) (738 recovered)

Latimer: 801 (9 deaths) (767 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,324 (44 deaths) (5,148 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,036 (54 deaths) (2,897 recovered)

Logan: 3,973 (28 deaths) (3,814 recovered)

Love: 1,425 (11 deaths) (1,374 recovered)

Major: 938 (11 deaths) (910 recovered)

Marshall: 1,862 (12 deaths) (1,808 recovered)

Mayes: 4,005 (38 deaths) (3,814 recovered)

McClain: 5,039 (48 deaths) (4,811 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,796 (64 deaths) (3,547 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,925 (34 deaths) (1,788 recovered)

Murray: 1,918 (22 deaths) (1,842 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,094 (104 deaths) (8,579 recovered)

Noble: 1,347 (13 deaths) (1,283 recovered)

Nowata: 1,099 (16 deaths) (1,049 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,744 (20 deaths) (1,684 recovered)

Oklahoma: 80,858 (753 deaths) (77,758 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,624 (47 deaths) (3,496 recovered)

Osage: 4,489 (50 deaths) (4,317 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,624 (45 deaths) (3,496 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,704 (32 deaths) (1,621 recovered)

Payne: 8,360 (47 deaths) (8,122 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,415 (36 deaths) (4,260 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,935 (48 deaths) (4,696 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,888 (78 deaths) (7,596 recovered)

Pushmataha: 984 (14 deaths) (922 recovered)

Roger Mills: 382 (7 deaths) (359 recovered)

Rogers: 9,897 (119 deaths) (9,518 recovered)

Seminole: 2,752 (39 deaths) (2,610 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,915 (31 deaths) (3,757 recovered)

Stephens: 4,677 (67 deaths) (4,500 recovered)

Texas: 3,448 (24 deaths) (3,351 recovered)

Tillman: 749 (14 deaths) (708 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,999 (710 deaths) (68,785 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,702 (83 deaths) (7,409 recovered)

Washington: 4,772 (89 deaths) (4,532 recovered)

Washita: 1,054 (9 deaths) (1,013 recovered)

Woods: 1,185 (11 deaths) (1,153 recovered)

Woodward: 3,086 (18 deaths) (2,995 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 12,745 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 407,665 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.