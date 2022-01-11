OSDH: 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 769,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 5,011 new cases since Monday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 64,806 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,666 deaths as of

Tuesday. That’s an increase of 16 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,117 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 32 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.12 million have completed the series.