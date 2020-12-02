OSDH: 54 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma since Oct. 24

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the state has surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, officials say Oklahoma’s death toll related to COVID-19 has spiked.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 202,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,859 cases, or a 1.4% increase.

According to the health department’s website, there were 54 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,812.

Officials say the deaths occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, but say 37 of those patients died since Nov. 26.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Right now, officials say there are 1,673 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,251 (13 deaths) (1,036 recovered)

Alfalfa: 400 (1 death) (286 recovered)

Atoka: 885 (1 death) (781 recovered)

Beaver: 216 (2 death) (165 recovered)

Beckham: 1,415 (17 deaths) (1,201 recovered)

Blaine: 426 (2 deaths) (331 recovered)

Bryan: 2,880 (23 deaths) (2,488 recovered)

Caddo: 1,994 (33 deaths) (1,584 recovered)

Canadian: 7,258 (34 deaths) (6,211 recovered)

Carter: 1,778 (15 deaths) (1,416 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,375 (11 deaths) (1,930 recovered)

Choctaw: 727 (4 deaths) (633 recovered)

Cimarron: 78 (67 recovered)

Cleveland: 13,287 (129 deaths) (11,283 recovered)

Coal: 325 (2 deaths) (281 recovered)

Comanche: 4,989 (34 deaths) (4,067 recovered)

Cotton: 267 (4 deaths) (178 recovered)

Craig: 964 (3 deaths) (834 recovered)

Creek: 2,755 (52 deaths) (2,316 recovered)

Custer: 2,083 (16 deaths) (1,725 recovered)

Delaware: 1,966 (39 deaths) (1,698 recovered)

Dewey: 241 (1 death) (180 recovered)

Ellis: 222 (152 recovered)

Garfield: 4,077 (37 deaths) (3,383 recovered)

Garvin: 1,636 (16 deaths) (1,415 recovered)

Grady: 2,803 (23 deaths) (2,376 recovered)

Grant: 214 (5 deaths) (186 recovered)

Greer: 279 (8 deaths) (227 recovered)

Harmon: 108 (94 recovered)

Harper: 240 (2 deaths) (170 recovered)

Haskell: 653 (7 deaths) (587 recovered)

Hughes: 611 (8 deaths) (551 recovered)

Jackson: 1,938 (32 deaths) (1,655 recovered)

Jefferson: 230 (2 death) (173 recovered)

Johnston: 548 (5 deaths) (458 recovered)

Kay: 1,944 (25 deaths) (1,586 recovered)

Kingfisher: 932 (6 deaths) (814 recovered)

Kiowa: 391 (6 deaths) (288 recovered)

Latimer: 315 (4 deaths) (288 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,505 (26 deaths) (2,252 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,397 (26 deaths) (1,176 recovered)

Logan: 1,603 (3 deaths) (1,265 recovered)

Love: 618 (1 death) (526 recovered)

Major: 534 (3 death) (400 recovered)

Marshall: 787 (4 deaths) (665 recovered)

Mayes: 1,662 (19 deaths) (1,382 recovered)

McClain: 2,531 (17 deaths) (2,153 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,330 (45 deaths) (2,069 recovered)

McIntosh: 847 (13 deaths) (732 recovered)

Murray: 672 (6 deaths) (545 recovered)

Muskogee: 4,369 (33 deaths) (3,669 recovered)

Noble: 563 (4 deaths) (461 recovered)

Nowata: 436 (5 deaths) (369 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,059 (13 deaths) (856 recovered)

Oklahoma: 41,494 (311 deaths) (34,351 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,855 (22 deaths) (1,594 recovered)

Osage: 2,057 (18 deaths) (1,825 recovered)

Other: 65 (30 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,790 (24 deaths) (1,583 recovered)

Pawnee: 610 (9 deaths) (532 recovered)

Payne: 4,326 (19 deaths) (3,878 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,946 (21 deaths) (1,739 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,065 (13 deaths) (1,669 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 3,721 (23 deaths) (3,087 recovered)

Pushmataha: 428 (6 deaths) (392 recovered)

Roger Mills: 172 (5 deaths) (119 recovered)

Rogers: 4,218 (65 deaths) (3,598 recovered)

Seminole: 1,280 (12 deaths) (1,100 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,837 (14 deaths) (1,651 recovered)

Stephens: 1,795 (19 deaths) (1,397 recovered)

Texas: 2,446 (12 deaths) (2,224 recovered)

Tillman: 355 (6 deaths) (281 recovered)

Tulsa: 34,288 (279 deaths) (29,373 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,904 (37 deaths) (2,553 recovered)

Washington: 2,101 (47 deaths) (1,810 recovered)

Washita: 454 (2 deaths) (340 recovered)

Woods: 563 (1 death) (422 recovered)

Woodward: 1,957 (7 deaths) (1,743 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 29,624 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 170,905 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: