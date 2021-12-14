OSDH: 621 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health leaders say there were 621 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 684,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 621 cases since Monday, Dec. 13.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,587 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,118 deaths as of Tuesday. There were no additional deaths reported on Tuesday from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 686 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 13 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.