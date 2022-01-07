OSDH: 6,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second day in a row, health officials are reporting more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 737,593 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 6,438 new cases since Thursday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 39,051 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,592 deaths as of
Friday. That’s an increase of 21 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,081 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.12 million have completed the series.

