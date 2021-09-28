OSDH: 648 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting less than 650 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 610,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 648 cases since Monday, Sept. 27.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,607 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,132 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 1,040 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 22 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.