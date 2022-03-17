OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the COVID-19 data for the past week.

OSDH announced earlier this month that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,029,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 665 cases from March 6 through March 12.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,610 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,173 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 262 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.22 million have completed the series.