OSDH: 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, 51 new deaths reported in Oklahoma since Friday

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 6,900 new cases and 51 new deaths in Oklahoma from COVID-19 since Friday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 515,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 6,967 cases since Friday, Aug. 13.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,808 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,902 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there were 1,392 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 51 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.96 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.62 million have completed the series.

