OSDH: 71 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have recorded 71 new cases, and one additional death related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 71 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,261 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,380 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there are 118 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.56 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.24 million have completed the series.

