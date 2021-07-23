OSDH: 7,300 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Respiratory mask on desk in office, Protective medical mask with 2019-nCoV, Coronavirus protection concept.

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there are more than 7,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 471,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,194 cases since Thursday, July 22.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,302 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,689 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 495 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.56 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report