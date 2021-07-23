OSDH: 7,300 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there are more than 7,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 471,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,194 cases since Thursday, July 22.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,302 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,689 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 495 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.56 million have completed the series.

