OSDH: 733 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say hospitalizations are on the rise across Oklahoma due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 475,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 733 cases since Monday, July 26.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,177 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,707 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 577 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.56 million have completed the series.

