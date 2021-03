OSDH: 747 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting a jump in new cases but say there are no additional deaths to report.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 425,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 747 cases or a 0.2% increase.

There were no additional deaths reported on Wednesday, meaning the state’s total number of deaths stays at 4,534.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

So far, the state reports that 546,004 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 293,397 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,097 (25 deaths) (2,931 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,149 (5 deaths) (1,134 recovered)

Atoka: 1,767 (13 deaths) (1,698 recovered)

Beaver: 440 (6 deaths) (417 recovered)

Beckham: 2,759 (37 deaths) (2,634 recovered)

Blaine: 998 (8 deaths) (955 recovered)

Bryan: 5,917 (56 deaths) (5,600 recovered)

Caddo: 3,815 (58 deaths) (3,613 recovered)

Canadian: 15,965 (97 deaths) (15,514 recovered)

Carter: 5,732 (60 deaths) (5,482 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,431 (44 deaths) (5,143 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,554 (14 deaths) (1,469 recovered)

Cimarron: 190 (1 death) (184 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,757 (274 deaths) (27,471 recovered)

Coal: 683 (14 deaths) (652 recovered)

Comanche: 12,091 (140 deaths) (11,362 recovered)

Cotton: 652 (13 deaths) (602 recovered)

Craig: 1,893 (11 deaths) (1,827 recovered)

Creek: 6,549 (117 deaths) (6,283 recovered)

Custer: 4,008 (72 deaths) (3,851 recovered)

Delaware: 4,374 (62 deaths) (4,185 recovered)

Dewey: 534 (6 deaths) (510 recovered)

Ellis: 351 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,589 (78 deaths) (7,319 recovered)

Garvin: 3,468 (52 deaths) (3,311 recovered)

Grady: 5,654 (76 deaths) (5,438 recovered)

Grant: 536 (7 deaths) (521 recovered)

Greer: 533 (17 deaths) (504 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (268 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (394 recovered)

Haskell: 1,214 (11 deaths) (1,150 recovered)

Hughes: 1,161 (17 deaths) (1,087 recovered)

Jackson: 2,925 (44 deaths) (2,766 recovered)

Jefferson: 672 (12 deaths) (644 recovered)

Johnston: 1,332 (20 deaths) (1,257 recovered)

Kay: 5,087 (81 deaths) (4,855 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,989 (24 deaths) (1,919 recovered)

Kiowa: 793 (16 deaths) (740 recovered)

Latimer: 804 (9 deaths) (770 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,349 (44 deaths) (5,182 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,064 (54 deaths) (2,927 recovered)

Logan: 3,985 (28 deaths) (3,824 recovered)

Love: 1,427 (12 deaths) (1,377 recovered)

Major: 939 (12 deaths) (910 recovered)

Marshall: 1,865 (12 deaths) (1,814 recovered)

Mayes: 4,012 (38 deaths) (3,821 recovered)

McClain: 5,040 (50 deaths) (4,816 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,799 (64 deaths) (3,552 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,926 (35 deaths) (1,790 recovered)

Murray: 1,920 (22 deaths) (1,843 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,104 (106 deaths) (8,594 recovered)

Noble: 1,350 (13 deaths) (1,288 recovered)

Nowata: 1,101 (16 deaths) (1,049 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,746 (20 deaths) (1,688 recovered)

Oklahoma: 81,082 (758 deaths) (78,056 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,629 (50 deaths) (3,501 recovered)

Osage: 4,490 (52 deaths) (4,325 recovered)

Other: 2

Ottawa: 3,628 (46 deaths) (3,506 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,709 (33 deaths) (1,624 recovered)

Payne: 8,380 (47 deaths) (8,142 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,423 (39 deaths) (4,268 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,950 (48 deaths) (4,718 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,892 (79 deaths) (7,620 recovered)

Pushmataha: 987 (14 deaths) (925 recovered)

Roger Mills: 383 (7 deaths) (360 recovered)

Rogers: 9,911 (119 deaths) (9,544 recovered)

Seminole: 2,753 (39 deaths) (2,613 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,917 (31 deaths) (3,759 recovered)

Stephens: 4,683 (68 deaths) (4,510 recovered)

Texas: 3,448 (24 deaths) (3,357 recovered)

Tillman: 750 (14 deaths) (709 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,105 (723 deaths) (68,987 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,713 (83 deaths) (7,433 recovered)

Washington: 4,795 (89 deaths) (4,568 recovered)

Washita: 1,055 (9 deaths) (1,015 recovered)

Woods: 1,185 (11 deaths) (1,155 recovered)

Woodward: 3,087 (18 deaths) (2,998 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 12,248 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 408,963 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

