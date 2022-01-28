OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders recorded 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 953,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 8,655 cases since Thursday.

At this point, officials believe there are 114,510 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,210 deaths as of

Friday. That’s 81 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 2,243 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 98 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

However, health leaders say those hospitalization numbers aren’t entirely accurate.

“Today’s rise in the number of hospitalizations reported is due to some hospitals reporting a full week of data in one day versus the daily reports we would expect. Today’s number does not reflect the actual day over day increase we’ve seen this month,” the health department wrote.

Officials released the following graph to better explain the current hospital situation.

Credit: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.