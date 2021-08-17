OSDH: 862 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials continue to stress that Oklahomans should take precautions against COVID-19 as more than 1,000 patients are in the hospital with the virus.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 516,663 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 862 cases since Monday, Aug. 16.

At this point, officials believe there are 19,657 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,902 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 1,360 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 48 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.96 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.62 million have completed the series.

