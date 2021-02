OSDH: 867 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 18 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma, but say most of those deaths occurred last year.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 423,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 867 cases or a 0.2% increase.

There were 18 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,320.

Officials say 2 of the newly reported deaths occurred since Jan. 1.

At this point, officials say there are 571 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 546,004 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 293,397 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,093 (24 deaths) (2,915 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,147 (5 deaths) (1,130 recovered)

Atoka: 1,744 (12 deaths) (1,693 recovered)

Beaver: 436 (6 deaths) (415 recovered)

Beckham: 2,681 (37 deaths) (2,555 recovered)

Blaine: 992 (8 deaths) (949 recovered)

Bryan: 5,866 (55 deaths) (5,527 recovered)

Caddo: 3,799 (56 deaths) (3,596 recovered)

Canadian: 15,717 (92 deaths) (15,228 recovered)

Carter: 5,698 (57 deaths) (5,421 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,405 (41 deaths) (5,115 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,544 (13 deaths) (1,464 recovered)

Cimarron: 175 (1 death) (169 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,605 (262 deaths) (27,253 recovered)

Coal: 683 (14 deaths) (648 recovered)

Comanche: 11,951 (131 deaths) (11,195 recovered)

Cotton: 649 (13 deaths) (597 recovered)

Craig: 1,888 (11 deaths) (1,821 recovered)

Creek: 6,506 (112 deaths) (6,221 recovered)

Custer: 3,987 (67 deaths) (3,831 recovered)

Delaware: 4,359 (61 deaths) (4,168 recovered)

Dewey: 532 (6 deaths) (506 recovered)

Ellis: 348 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,569 (77 deaths) (7,268 recovered)

Garvin: 3,458 (46 deaths) (3,289 recovered)

Grady: 5,631 (71 deaths) (5,408 recovered)

Grant: 534 (7 deaths) (519 recovered)

Greer: 529 (17 deaths) (501 recovered)

Harmon: 288 (3 deaths) (268 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (392 recovered)

Haskell: 1,211 (9 deaths) (1,149 recovered)

Hughes: 1,155 (17 deaths) (1,075 recovered)

Jackson: 2,894 (44 deaths) (2,734 recovered)

Jefferson: 672 (10 deaths) (646 recovered)

Johnston: 1,328 (17 deaths) (1,249 recovered)

Kay: 5,066 (76 deaths) (4,838 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,975 (23 deaths) (1,899 recovered)

Kiowa: 788 (15 deaths) (735 recovered)

Latimer: 799 (9 deaths) (763 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,305 (43 deaths) (5,128 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,022 (54 deaths) (2,881 recovered)

Logan: 3,965 (28 deaths) (3,800 recovered)

Love: 1,422 (10 deaths) (1,375 recovered)

Major: 937 (9 deaths) (909 recovered)

Marshall: 1,859 (12 deaths) (1,799 recovered)

Mayes: 3,994 (38 deaths) (3,796 recovered)

McClain: 5,015 (46 deaths) (4,783 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,786 (64 deaths) (3,535 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,921 (32 deaths) (1,780 recovered)

Murray: 1,913 (22 deaths) (1,831 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,083 (96 deaths) (8,566 recovered)

Noble: 1,343 (12 deaths) (1,275 recovered)

Nowata: 1,095 (15 deaths) (1,044 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,741 (20 deaths) (1,681 recovered)

Oklahoma: 80,429 (729 deaths) (77,247 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,615 (45 deaths) (3,484 recovered)

Osage: 4,473 (44 deaths) (4,297 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,616 (45 deaths) (3,482 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,702 (31 deaths) (1,620 recovered)

Payne: 8,335 (46 deaths) (8,082 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,402 (35 deaths) (4,245 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,912 (45 deaths) (4,674 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,838 (76 deaths) (7,537 recovered)

Pushmataha: 978 (13 deaths) (919 recovered)

Roger Mills: 382 (7 deaths) (358 recovered)

Rogers: 9,863 (114 deaths) (9,487 recovered)

Seminole: 2,749 (35 deaths) (2,597 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,910 (28 deaths) (3,738 recovered)

Stephens: 4,661 (66 deaths) (4,472 recovered)

Texas: 3,445 (24 deaths) (3,345 recovered)

Tillman: 748 (14 deaths) (704 recovered)

Tulsa: 70,719 (688 deaths) (68,402 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,673 (80 deaths) (7,365 recovered)

Washington: 4,744 (85 deaths) (4,491 recovered)

Washita: 1,052 (9 deaths) (1,010 recovered)

Woods: 1,185 (11 deaths) (1,153 recovered)

Woodward: 3,078 (17 deaths) (2,990 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 13,336 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 405,367 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.