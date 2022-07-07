OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 9,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,082,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 9,200 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,600 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,159 deaths.

Officials say there were 222 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 28 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.28 million have completed the series.