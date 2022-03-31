OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As much of the world focuses on the stealth omicron variant, COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continue to decline.

OSDH announced earlier this month that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,033,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 403 cases from March 20 through March 26.

At this point, officials believe there are 850 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,520 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 153 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 28 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number

Health leaders say over 2.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.22 million have completed the series.