OSDH addresses COVID-19 vaccine distribution

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Health Department says they’re expecting to roll out a vaccination scheduling app on Thursday.

Many Oklahomans have expressed frustration about figuring out how to get a vaccine.

Health officials acknowledge the rollout will have obstacles.

“We’d like to get this vaccine out as quickly as we can, try to make it available to every single person, we’ll keep working until we get there,” State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said.

People will also be able to sign up for appointments by calling 211 or their county health department.

Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says if they can’t handle the call volume, they may expand access for people to get information. They also plan to set aside appointments so they won’t all be taken by those who schedule online.

“This is going to be a very difficult process, it’s going to be a long process, there’s going to be a lot of challenges,” Reed said.

One of those challenges includes knowing how much new vaccine is available weekly. New shipments come weekly, so that doesn’t give much lead to to allocate doses to different sites.

“Unfortunately right now our supply is not as robust as we’d like for it to be,” Frye said.

“As soon as we know how much vaccine we get tomorrow, then we go through a process of allocating to different sites around the state,” Reed said.

Health officials are also asking people to not go to other counties to get vaccines.

“We don’t want a free-for-all type of environment. We’re worried about our 65+ population for example being in a situation where they feel like they have to stand in line to get a vaccine just in hopes that the inventory will hold up,” Reed said. “Do not expect to drive around and find available vaccines just because you’re out searching for it. That’s not the system we’re setting up, we do not feel like that’s an efficient way to do this, it’s also not fair to Oklahomans to establish that as an expectation as a method by which they can get a vaccine​.”

Several counties have also announced vaccine clinics. Most, if not all, are already full.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says its waiting on guidance from the state before announcing dates and locations.