OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,244,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 6,340 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,383 deaths, which is an increase of 34 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 247 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.