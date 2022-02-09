OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Health kept secret by the Oklahoma Attorney General has been released by the state auditor. Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd released the findings of the audit on Wednesday after current AG John O’Connor refused to make it public.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health cannot confirm whether the state received $5.4 million worth of personal protective equipment that was purchased amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a state audit.

“I believe all public records should be open and easily accessible to the taxpayers,” Byrd said. “After receiving an Open Records Request, and consulting with outside legal counsel, I have concluded there is no Oklahoma statute that gives any state official the authority to withhold this information. This audit is an inspection of existing public records. Consequently, my final audit report is neither confidential nor exempt from the Open Records Act. I feel compelled, both legally and ethically, to release the full audit report to the public. Oklahoma taxpayers paid for it – they should get to see it.”

Byrd and her team reviewed OSDH records after former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter requested an audit to investigate concerns of state funds being improperly used amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state did not have a comprehensive emergency procurement policy or procedure in place prior to the COVID-19 emergency, greatly increasing the state’s risk for fraud, waste, and loss of funds,” Byrd said in her report. “As a result, prepayments were made in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution and goods have still not been received for over $5.4 million paid by the state.”

The State Auditor & Inspector’s Office were asked to determine the following:

Whether the state received personal protective equipment (PPE) that the OSDH clearing account paid for by wire transfer.

Whether administrative expenditures and contracts were properly obtained in accordance with the Central Purchasing Act.

Whether salaries among OSDH personnel were reasonable based on position.

Byrd said financial accountability and ensuring the proper management of state funds while protecting the public are imperative during the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement after Byrd released her report, acknowledging that “technical errors” occurred. His full statement is as follows:

“First, I appreciate the hard work and thorough investigation conducted by Auditor Byrd and I continue to be fully committed to transparency in state government. COVID was an unprecedented crisis across the world. From the beginning my top priority has been to protect the health and safety of Oklahomans. In early March 2020 we were one of the first states to shut down nursing homes to protect the most vulnerable, saving countless lives. To keep hospitals open and our frontline workers safe, I issued executive orders to get PPE to our state as quickly as possible. Looking back today, we can acknowledge that there were technical errors while still knowing we did everything we could to protect citizens of this state during an unimaginable time. Lastly, I am grateful to Attorney General John O’Connor for working with OSDH and fighting to ensure the state receives the money it is owed.” GOV. KEVIN STITT

Julie Pittman, Deputy General Counsel to the Attorney General, released the following after KFOR asked for a statement from O’Connor:

“The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General conducts ongoing investigations into matters which may lead to civil litigation or criminal prosecution or simply the closing of a file. The Attorney General may request an investigatory audit as part of an investigation. Per the Attorney General’s common practice and statutory authority, our office does not release investigatory audits which are part of the investigatory file. 74 O.S.2021, § 18f. Investigations. The Attorney General shall have authority to conduct investigations and it shall be the duty of the Department of Public Safety of the State of Oklahoma, when so directed by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma, to furnish him with investigators from the personnel of said Department, to assist in such investigations and to assemble evidence for the Attorney General in any cases to be tried or in any matters to be investigated. Likewise, it shall be the duty of the State Auditor and Inspector, upon request of the Attorney General, to furnish him with experienced auditors and/or accountants from the personnel of his department to make audits and check records for the Attorney General in any case to be tried or in any matter being investigated by the Attorney General. The cost of such services shall be borne by the entity audited. 51 O.S.2021, § 24A.12 Except as otherwise provided by state or local law, the Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma and agency attorneys authorized by law, the office of the district attorney of any county of the state, and the office of the municipal attorney of any municipality may keep its litigation files and investigatory reports confidential. We have multiple cases ongoing that were referred to in the audit. These cases are all at different stages in litigation, to ensure the State’s interests are protected.” JULIE PITTMAN, DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

OSDH officials also released a statement to KFOR, which is as follows:

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health is aware of the findings made by the State Auditor’s Office. OSDH believes its response to this extraordinary public health crisis was prompt and effective within the resources and infrastructure available at the time. The purchase of life saving personal protective equipment was paramount to the State’s ability to respond swiftly to the pandemic. Purchases were made in the midst of a global supply chain crises where acquisitions had to be made expeditiously. The OSDH and State Leaders’ focus was and continues to be on protecting the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. As the State Auditor’s report reflects, OSDH with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office, are working diligently to resolve the matters of missing product or the return of State funds. OSDH remains committed to excellence in providing public health resources while exercising good stewardship of public funds.” OSDH SPOKESPERSON

The audit covers OSDH spending from Sept. 1, 2019, through Feb. 28, 2021.

Gary Cox was appointed OSDH interim commissioner in September 2019. He made several management changes during his seven-month tenure, with some individuals receiving significant raises in salary.

A few changes to the organizational chart were made during Cox’s time, which led to “questionable purchases that may not have been made in compliance with the Central Purchasing Act,” the audit report states.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020 and became an unprecedented health crisis.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Oklahoma Executive Order 2020-06 on March 12, 2020, empowering state agencies to respond to the threat by making necessary purchases to fully prepare for a potential outbreak within the state. He later made more executive orders, some amending OEO 2020-06, some new.

Stitt named Gino DeMarco PPE supply chain leader, making him responsible for finding vendors so the state could purchase gowns, gloves and N95 face masks.

The governor’s executive orders allowed normal purchasing procedures to be relaxed so PPE could be purchased as quickly as possible.

Supply and demand of PPE was high during the early stages of the pandemic, as COVID spread at a relentless pace, and the death toll began to steadily rise.

The heightened circumstances made issuing payment by warrant unacceptable for some vendors. (When a warrant from a government agency is cashed, it goes back to the Treasurer’s Office for payment.)

Vendors who did not accept payment by warrant required electronic wire deposits or pre-payment for supplies at the time the order was placed, or payment by electronic wire transfer upon shipment from the warehouse, or, in some instances, when OSDH received the supplies.

OSDH Financial Services created the COVID Response Purchasing Procedures to formalize emergency purchases, and transferred payments using funds from their clearing accounts, with assistance from the State Treasurer’s Office and Oklahoma Management Enterprise Services – Central Accounting Reporting.

Jerome Loughridge, Secretary of Health, sent a memo to OSDH, authorizing pre-payment of PPE purchases when necessary.

A memo from Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge authorizing pre-payment of PPE purchases. From state audit.

OSDH made 86 wire transfers to 28 different vendors totaling $70,718,374 from March 30, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020. Nine transactions amounting to $16,390,332 were credited back or returned because goods were not available.

The agency wired a combined $54,328,042 to vendors for PPE. State officials expected that money to be reimbursed with COVID Relief Funds (CRF). (OSHD received CRF8 reimbursement of $41,184,116 to replenish clearing accounts, as of Jan. 13, 2021.)

Byrd requested documentation of all 77 wire transfer payments made within the March 30-Dec. 31 time period.

She and her team expected to see detailed invoices, purchase orders and receive documentation including bills of lading, receipts of goods or emails from warehouse personnel stating goods were received. However, OSDH sent hundreds of pages of documents in disarray.

OSDH Finance was trying to organize the requested information and reconcile it with the completed wire transfers.

The audit found inconsistent maintenance of purchasing documentation.

“For most of the purchases made via wire transfers, there was no standardized process of obtaining and organizing the supporting purchasing and receiving documentation,” Byrd said in her report.

OSDH Finance staff were not always aware of purchase details because Gino DeMarco, who was not a OSDH employee, was directing purchases, according to Byrd.

Finance staff was responsible for preparing the wire transfer payments, but relied on warehouse personnel to provide documents that stated PPE goods were received, supporting wire transfers.

The time it took OSDH personnel to provide the requested documents, as well as the difficulty reconciling receipt of PPE purchased by wire transfer, further revealed the disconnect between the agency’s purchasing and finance process.

“While we recognize the challenges associated with the pandemic, it is also critical to have a robust process in place,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s team met with warehouse staff for clarity on the PPE receiving and inventory process, and for documents supporting receipt of PPE that OSDH Finance personnel could not provide. The team obtained a download of inventory records to identify received goods that could not be verified otherwise.

The audit found that the inventory process was not operating effectively.

OSDH was using a pre-pandemic inventory program from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) called Inventory Management Asset Tracking System (IMATS), “designed to track strategic national stockpile assets and to manage situations like anthrax attack or some other biological threat,” according to the audit.

Warehouse personnel tracked PPE orders using a spreadsheet. They kept paper copies of receiving documentation in boxes. That process lasted from March 2020 to late-April 2020.

A Bit Commerce system used to place, fulfill and track orders went live for OSDH on April 26, 2020. However, previously purchased PPE inventory was not added to the new system. Also, multiple people had access and could make changes to the system.

“Without adequate controls in place, records may not be reliable,” Byrd said.

The audit discovered that $5,414,982 worth of goods purchased through wire transfer could not be confirmed as having been received.

There were originally no receipts to support 17 electronic wire transfers totaling $9,534,793 from the OSDH clearing account, but auditors found $4,119,811 worth of goods were recorded in the PPETS inventory system. However, auditors placed a low level of assurance on the inventory system’s accuracy due to noted deficiencies.

“It does appear though that individuals had enough information about the PPE to enter details in the system. However, as noted with the disarray of purchasing and receiving paper documentation, it is possible documents have been misplaced or lost,” Byrd said in the report.

The $5,414,982 spent on unconfirmed goods breaks down as follows:

$2,125,000 was paid to PPE Supplies LLC for N95 masks. The Oklahoma Attorney General filed a petition in district court, requesting over $1.8 million be returned to OSDH. The AG alleges Casey Bradford, co-manager and an owner of PPE Supplies, misled OSDH officials, saying if they paid him up front for half the cost of a purchase order, he could expedite a face mask shipment to delivery within two weeks. OSDH officials cancelled all four orders from PPE Supplies and asked for the $2.125 million deposit back, but Bradford has allegedly only refunded $300,000.

$890,417 was paid to A&K Distributors for respirators. The AG filed a lawsuit against the company, saying they failed to deliver ventilators to OSDH at the start of the pandemic. OSDH canceled the order, but the company delivered 38 ventilators two months later. OSD returned the ventilators but allegedly has not received a refund. Auditors noted an additional $133,166 paid to the company, but there were no supporting documents that showed PPE was received.

The remaining $2,266,399 was spent on various services and supplies, paid to seven vendors.

A chart documenting the $5,414,982 OSDH spent on goods that could not be confirmed as received by the state. From state auditor.

Byrd said that the state violated Article 10 of the Oklahoma Constitution by advancing payments to purchase PPE, specifically 74 O.S. §85.44B(A), which states that state agencies can pay for products or services only after products have been provided or services have been accepted as satisfactory.

“Certain legal requirements of the Central Purchasing Act were lifted based on executive orders, as noted in previous sections, but they do not specifically allow for pre-payment when goods are purchased,” Byrd said. “Therefore, it appears that advancing payments for PPE violates Article 10 § 15 of the Oklahoma Constitution which prohibits the credit of the State from being ‘given, pledged, or loaned to any individual, company, corporation, or association’.”

Byrd found that 42 wire transactions exceeded the maximum one-time purchase amount of $250,000, authorized by Executive Order 2020-07.

She also found that Loughridge did not have the power to delegate purchasing authority to DeMarco. Loughridge gave DeMarco authority to purchase PPE at a $3 million per order limit.

The auditor also said OSDH’s inventory controls were not adequate enough to provide reasonable assurance that goods received are accurately recorded in the system.

She cited the GAO Standards for Internal Control, which emphasizes the following:

Assets should be periodically counted and compared to control records.

Management must design an internal control system to provide reasonable assurance of prevention or detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of assets.

As well as the OMES Statewide Accounting Manual states, “Internal controls should ensure individuals responsible for monitoring inventories should not have the authority to authorize withdrawals of items maintained in inventory, and individuals performing physical inventory counts should not be involved in maintaining inventory records.”

Byrd and her team also investigated whether OSDH administrative expenditures and contracts were properly obtained in accordance with the Central Purchasing Act.

OSDH entered into multiple contracts during the time period investigated, among them a contract with Shyft Partners LLC, beginning Feb. 1, 2021, and extending through Dec. 31, 2021. It was approved as a Sole Source Acquisition for $750,000.

The contract was for strategic planning and roadmap development, program management, process improvement and leveraging technology, according to the audit.

Byrd found that the “Sole Source” justification was questionable.

“Although Shyft Partners LLC provided project management and strategic transformation to Office of Management Enterprise Services (OMES) and established tracking tools for managing COVID-19 Relief Bill funding, it may seem questionable for OSDH to rely on that as their justification for sole source,” Byrd said in the report.

Finally, Byrd and her team investigated whether OSDH personnel salaries are reasonable based on position.

The auditor found that only one salary increase was unjustified based on position.

Stitt gave the Secretary of Health authority to set the salary of the Commissioner of Health on Dec. 28, 2020.

Kevin Corbett, the Secretary of Health and Mental Health, directed OSDH administrators to adjust the State Commissioner of Health’s annual salary to $335,160.

“With the exception of the Commissioner’s salary, which is significantly higher than the Director’s at OHCA and DHS, all salary increases were justified based on the position, and the salaries appeared reasonable based on the comparative analysis to the same position at OHCA and DHS,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s full audit report is included below: