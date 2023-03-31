OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Office of Child Abuse Prevention (OCAP) is seeking input for a comprehensive, statewide child abuse prevention plan.

OCAP will survey private and public agencies, organizations, citizens and consumers to monitor and enhance development of the program.

OCAP requests input from individuals, both parents and professionals, who can provide feedback by completing a brief, ten-minute online survey by visiting the survey website.

“This is an opportunity for individuals in Oklahoma communities to share information on community resources that exist, and those that are needed,” said Suzy Gibson, Manager for the Office of Child Abuse Prevention, Oklahoma State Department of Health. “We want to know what you think works best to protect children in your community and across the state.”

Survey responses will help inform the ongoing development of the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

OCAP officials say information will be gathered statewide to ascertain current services and gaps in services, identify geographical areas with the greatest need and to pinpoint supports that are most valued, while further assessing family needs and how those needs can be addressed.

The deadline for submitting input through the online questionnaire is Monday, May 15.

OCAP encourages the public to share this information and survey link with others, to provide input on child abuse and prevention activities and programs in their area.