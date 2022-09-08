OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are reporting over 18,000 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,179,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 9,746 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,683 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,759 deaths, which is an increase of 39 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 340 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.