OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping.

OSDH announced earlier this month that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,031,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 459 cases from March 13 through March 19.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,117 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,383 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 199 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 31 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.22 million have completed the series.