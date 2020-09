OSDH: COVID-19 cases rise by 1,000 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts are reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 62,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,013 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.7% increase.

Officials say there were 11 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 846.

Ten of the deaths were in people who were 50-years-old and older, but one Oklahoma County man in the 18 to 35-year-old age group also passed away from the virus.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 493 (10 deaths) (364 recovered)

Alfalfa: 15 (12 recovered)

Atoka: 161 (1 death) (102 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (42 recovered)

Beckham: 129 (1 death) (112 recovered)

Blaine: 85(1 death) (57 recovered)

Bryan: 644 (3 deaths) (552 recovered)

Caddo: 587 (20 deaths) (487 recovered)

Canadian: 1,599 (13 deaths) (1,407 recovered)

Carter: 424 (7 deaths) (380 recovered)

Cherokee: 739 (7 deaths) (546 recovered)

Choctaw: 256 (2 deaths) (218 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,179 (66 deaths) (3,442 recovered)

Coal: 62 (50 recovered)

Comanche: 1,286 (11 deaths) (1,170 recovered)

Cotton: 42 (2 deaths) (23 recovered)

Craig: 154 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Creek: 860 (22 deaths) (727 recovered)

Custer: 348 (292 recovered)

Delaware: 564 (22 deaths) (485 recovered)

Dewey: 24 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,084 (14 deaths) (751 recovered)

Garvin: 269 (4 deaths) (245 recovered)

Grady: 549 (7 deaths) (482 recovered)

Grant: 27 (22 recovered)

Greer: 91 (8 deaths) (76 recovered)

Harmon: 40 (34 recovered)

Harper: 19 (17 recovered)

Haskell: 178 (4 deaths) (139 recovered)

Hughes: 226 (4 deaths) (184 recovered)

Jackson: 614 (9 deaths) (561 recovered)

Jefferson: 35 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 107 (2 deaths) (67 recovered)

Kay: 348 (12 deaths) (274 recovered)

Kingfisher: 274 (2 deaths) (232 recovered)

Kiowa: 48 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Latimer: 114 (2 deaths) (104 recovered)

Le Flore: 732 (10 deaths) (556 recovered)

Lincoln: 319 (9 deaths) (267 recovered)

Logan: 316 (1 death) (264 recovered)

Love: 117 (1 death) (85 recovered)

Major: 57 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Marshall: 133 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Mayes: 437 (10 deaths) (365 recovered)

McClain: 602 (4 deaths) (522 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,076 (31 deaths) (883 recovered)

McIntosh: 242 (4 deaths) (214 recovered)

Murray: 91 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,427 (17 deaths) (618 recovered)

Noble: 115 (2 deaths) (92 recovered)

Nowata: 107 (1 death) (79 recovered)

Okfuskee: 109 (3 deaths) (85 recovered)

Oklahoma: 13,923 (163 deaths) (12,210 recovered)

Okmulgee: 649 (5 deaths) (551 recovered)

Osage: 666 (12 deaths) (591 recovered)

Other: 54

Ottawa: 576 (4 deaths) (467 recovered)

Pawnee: 223 (3 deaths) (199 recovered)

Payne: 1,396 (5 deaths) (933 recovered)

Pittsburg: 619 (18 deaths) (519 recovered)

Pontotoc: 253 (3 deaths) (217 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 911 (9 deaths) (738 recovered)

Pushmataha: 131 (1 death) (117 recovered)

Roger Mills: 14 (1 death) (10 recovered)

Rogers: 1,369 (42 deaths) (1,151 recovered)

Seminole: 339 (5 deaths) (271 recovered)

Sequoyah: 613 (8 deaths) (496 recovered)

Stephens: 258 (4 deaths) (224 recovered)

Texas: 1,213 (7 deaths) (1,101 recovered)

Tillman: 70 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Tulsa: 13,923 (137 deaths) (12,229 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,200 (23 deaths) (1,046 recovered)

Washington: 846 (40 deaths) (709 recovered)

Washita: 44 (35 recovered)

Woods: 26 (24 recovered)

Woodward: 106 (71 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 9,071 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 52,123 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

