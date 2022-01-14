OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases steadily increasing across Oklahoma

Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 11,000 new cases since Thursday’s numbers were released.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 796,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 11,315 new cases since Thursday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 79,374 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,775 deaths as of
Friday. That’s an increase of 25 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,403 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 43 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series.

