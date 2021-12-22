OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths jump in Oklahoma

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is the latest “variant of concern” identified by the World Health Organization. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 750 in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 691,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,482 cases since Tuesday, Dec. 21.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,334 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,326 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 34 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 761 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 20 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.