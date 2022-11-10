CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Health officials are expanding an investigation into cases of E. coli.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is looking into the increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli.

Officials say they are sending a survey to all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton, and Lookeba residents.

The surveys will work to find additional illnesses that may not have been reported to a doctor. They are also looking for common denominators between those who have been sick.

“This type of survey is extremely useful when investigating the cause of illness,” says Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist. “The task of identifying a source is rigorous and we are diligently working to use all resources available to help pinpoint the cause. We appreciate the public’s help and patience as we work to find the source.”

The outbreak of the Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli was identified on Oct. 25 in the Hydro and Weatherford area.

Person-to-person spread is rare with these illnesses. Instead, it is more common to contract the illnesses through consumption of undercooked meat, contaminated raw milk or water, and the handling of raw poultry or pork without washing hands or surfaces properly.

Health leaders say anyone experiencing diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches should seek medical care.

Individuals experiencing the symptoms above should avoid public areas until 24 hours after symptoms have gone away.

For further questions, please contact 211, the Custer County Health Department at 580-772-6417 or Caddo County Health Department 405-247-2507.