OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is once again expanding the criteria to be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, OSDH says even more Oklahomans will be eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine from their local healthcare provider or county health department.

Those now eligible include:

Persons with an HIV diagnosis

Any man who has sex with men and has had a syphilis diagnosis within the last 12 months

Persons in a high-risk occupation, such as, sex professionals or persons who exchange sex for drugs, money, housing, or safety

Partners of individuals meeting criteria for PEP++

Women who are currently having sexual contact with a person who identifies as gay, a bisexual man, or a man who has sex with men

Healthcare workers providing direct patient care to persons who may be infected with monkeypox Urgent care providers who provide direct patient care Emergency room providers who provide direct patient care Laboratory workers working with monkeypox specimens Healthcare workers diagnosing and/or treating patients with STIs



“We feel confident we have enough JYNNEOS vaccine in the state to offer the opportunity for vaccination to more Oklahomans,” said Jolianne Stone, the State’s Epidemiologist. “We encourage those who are eligible to contact their trusted healthcare provider if they have any questions.”

Since the FDA approved an alternative dosing approach to increase the amount of available doses in each vial, one to now four to five doses, the state’s supply has greatly increased.

If an individual believes they meet the vaccine criteria they can contact their local county health department, call 211 option 8 or talk with their trusted healthcare provider.