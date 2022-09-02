OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health expanded the criteria to be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.

The expanded criteria for the JYNNEOS vaccine now includes pre-exposure prophylaxis (PreP).

Those who are newly eligible include “anyone who identifies as a gay or bisexual man, man who has sex with men, or transgender person and plans to engage in sex with two or more partners, sex at a commercial sex venue, sex in association with an event or venue, or sex in a geographical area where monkeypox is circulating in the community at high levels, in the near future,” an OSDH news release states.

“We are excited to move to the next phase of our JYNNEOS vaccine rollout and offer vaccine to more Oklahomans,” said Jolianne Stone, the State’s Epidemiologist. “We know vaccines play a critical role in helping to stop the transmission of many diseases, including monkeypox.”

The FDA approved an alternative dosing approach that increased the amount each JYNNEOS vial offers. A vial of the vaccine now produces four to five doses, which greatly increases the state’s supply.

“The rollout of the JYNNEOS vaccine has been an ever-evolving process and we are keeping a close watch on the amount of vaccine we have in the state,” said Stone. “At this point, we are confident we have a sufficient supply of vaccine to equitably distribute it to this next group of individuals.”

Anyone who meets the vaccine criteria can contact to their local county health department, call 211 option 8 or talk with their trusted healthcare provider.

Visit Monkeypox (oklahoma.gov) for more information on monkeypox or to view the full criteria list.