OSDH extends COVID-19 testing hours at local health departments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -As more Oklahomans need COVID-19 tests, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is extending COVID-19 testing hours at local county health departments.

Also, officials say mobile units will be deployed to various locations and some locations will offer weekend appointments.

“While at-home testing is convenient, and rapid testing provides an immediate result, it is important to remember PCR tests provide the most accurate results, allow for variant sequencing and the ability to contact trace,” stated Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist. “PCR test results are typically available within 24-48 hours and are highly encouraged for accurate testing.”

PCR test results are reported to the health department.

“Like other states, Oklahoma is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, however many other respiratory illnesses are occurring as well,” stated Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “We highly encourage anyone who is feeling ill to stay home from work, school and other activities and schedule a COVID-19 test or appointment with their physician. Staying home while awaiting your appointment, results and for your symptoms to clear is important for your health and will help prevent the spread of illness.”

Testing locations and hours can be found online.

Oklahomans can also call their local county health department for hours and locations.