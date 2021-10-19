OSDH: Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at same time

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health encourages all Oklahomans to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say COVID-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines, meaning the flu shot can be given the same day.

Previously, a waiting time of two weeks was suggested between the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccinations.

Now, officials say adverse side effects are unlikely from co-administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and others.

Health officials say it is possible to contract both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which is why they recommend getting vaccinated for both the flu and COVID.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Fauzia Khan, director of OSDH Immunization Service. “With the holidays approaching, the flu and COVID both continue to be a threat to our families and communities. Stay safe this holiday season by protecting yourself and others through immunization.”

For protections against seasonal allergies and other upper respiratory illnesses, continue to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and wash hands and wipe down surfaces frequently.

To learn more about finding flu and COVID shots in Oklahoma, visit vaccines.gov. Oklahomans can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact their county health departments for assistance.