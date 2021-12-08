OSDH: Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases on the rise in Oklahoma

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New data from health officials show the number of active cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma is on the rise due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 676,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of1,157 cases since Tuesday, Dec. 7.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,499 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,059 deaths as of Wednesday. That is an increase of 31 new deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 558 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.