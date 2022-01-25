OSDH: Hospitalizations continue to climb in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say hospitalizations are still rising in the Sooner State related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 922,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 8,810 cases since Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 133,074 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,074 deaths as of
Tuesday. That’s 11 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,911 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 57 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter