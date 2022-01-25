OSDH: Hospitalizations continue to climb in Oklahoma

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say hospitalizations are still rising in the Sooner State related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 922,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 8,810 cases since Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 133,074 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,074 deaths as of

Tuesday. That’s 11 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,911 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 57 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.