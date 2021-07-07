OSDH: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 459,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 151 cases since Tuesday, July 6.

At this point, officials believe there are 2,158 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,630 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 166 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.78 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.53 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.