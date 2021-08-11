OSDH: Hospitalizations spike across Oklahoma due to COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say hospitalizations have spiked across Oklahoma due to COVID-19 infections.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 503,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,199 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 10.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,072 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,805 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,102 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 49 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter