OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is broadening eligibility for the JYNNEOS vaccine.

Beginning Monday, October 3, any person diagnosed with syphilis in the last 12 month and any partner of someone who has been diagnosed with syphilis in the last 12 months will be eligible.

The JYNNEOS vaccine comes in two doses. The second dose is administered 28 after the first dose.

“It is important that individuals schedule and come back for their second dose of the vaccine to become fully vaccinated,” said Jolianne Stone, the State’s Epidemiologist. “We know there can be some side effects from the shot, like discoloration or itching at the injection site, but most side effect are self-limiting and will go away in time.”

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HIV infection and sexually transmitted infections are common among those who have monkeypox.

Recent data shows a continuous climb in syphilis cases in Oklahoma.

“We want Oklahomans to know that testing for syphilis and other STIs can be done free and confidentially at any local county health department,” said Terrainia Harris, director of the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service. “In order to stop the spread and keep residents healthy, it is imperative Oklahomans seek STI testing.”

If an individual believes they qualify for the JYNNEOS vaccine, they can contact their local health department, call 2-1-1 option 8 or talk with their healthcare provider.

For for information, visit the OSDH website.