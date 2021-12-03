OSDH: New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 670,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,288 cases since Thursday, Dec. 2.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,868 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,999 deaths as of Friday. Officials did not update the death toll on Thursday, but that is an increase of 50 new deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 552 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.