OSDH: Nine fewer counties at ‘moderate’ risk for COVID-19 spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are nine fewer counties in the ‘moderate’ risk category for the spread of COVID-19 compared to last week.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System is designed to give community members and local officials a method by which they can recognize and communicate COVID-19 risk levels in each county and guide health behaviors.

The system is a four-tiered risk measurement tool that has corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level by county.

“This new COVID-19 alert system marries OSDH’s robust data reporting with additional public health steps that should be considered county by county to confront elevated risks of community spread,” Frye said. “The color-coded system is an easy way for business owners, local leaders, and the public to know at a glance when extra precautions should be taken.”

The color categories are based on daily new cases per 100,000 population.

OSDH will update the color-coded county map every Friday as part of its 11 a.m. Situation Media Advisory.

Updates will be based on the following 7-day rolling average:

• Green: 0 < 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Yellow: 43 < 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Orange: > 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 population

• Red: > 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 plus one of four additional gates triggered.

On Friday, health officials announced that 23 counties across the state are currently in the moderate risk phase:

Adair

Caddo

Cherokee

Harmon

Haskell

Hughes

Jackson

Latimer

Le Flore

Marshall

McCurtain

McIntosh

Muskogee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Ottawa

Pittsburg

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner.

Right now, officials say no counties are in the high-risk category.

OSDH will deem a county as being in a high-risk category if the county is reporting more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 and one or more of the following four thresholds occur in the state within a given week:

• Statewide ICU threshold: Percent of ICU beds available <5% statewide

• Statewide Medical/Surgical threshold: Percent of medical surgery beds available <5% statewide

• Statewide Ventilator threshold: Percent of ventilators available <5% statewide

• Facility PPE threshold: Average days of PPE on hand and available < 5 days statewide.

State officials will work with local officials in red counties to develop a remediation plan.

“The red phase is triggered when additionally assessing statewide health system capacity definitions, assumptions and plans in the Oklahoma Hospital Surge Planning Toolkit and with assessing numbers based on hospitals’ bed capacity at 100%. This status indicates statewide, systemic challenges and pressures on the healthcare system resulting from COVID-19,” the news release states.

LATEST STORIES: