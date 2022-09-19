OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is implementing a program that provides free self-tests for human immunodeficiency virus.

HIV attacks the body’s immune system and can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS.)

The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes.

Kits can be ordered online at endinghivoklahoma.org, by calling SHHR at (405) 426-8400, or by sending an email to testkitrequest@health.ok.gov.

“This test is part of our continuing effort to combat the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections in Oklahoma,” said Terrainia Harris, director of the Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service. “The more quickly we can get people tested and get people who test positive connected to the care they need, the quicker we can get control of this epidemic.”

Oklahoma is one of the states with the highest rural burden of HIV.

The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and at least once a year if a person partakes in activities that might increase their risk.